Two Harrisonburg music businesses come together in ‘perfect collaboration’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Music and the love for it is what has fueled Hometown Music’s owner Chuck Marks for the last 23 years, and now a shared passion for music will be a key piece of the business’s transition to joining another local company.

“I’m at the point where it’s time to start thinking about passing on the business and wanted to make sure we did that in a way that business could continue and be successful and I think this is the perfect opportunity to do that,” Marks said.

Hometown Music will now be joining Blue Sprocket’s family of businesses. Blue Sprocket is an audio production and recording company in Harrisonburg, and the two have had a longstanding relationship before anything was made official.

“When we operated our recording studio, Hometown music was right there. Those of us within Blue Sprocket have been customers of Hometown music for years,” co-owner of Blue Sprocket Chris Jackson said.

Joining Jackson in leading the next phase for Hometown Music will be Jeremy Sheppard as the business development manager.

Deeming himself as the ‘Guitar Hunter’, Sheppard is an entrepreneur, musician, and YouTuber. He says his love for guitar was actually born at Hometown.

“I bought my first guitar from Chuck, when I was 14 or 13 years old. And hundreds of guitars later I now just have a fire in my belly to help people find the right guitars,” Sheppard said.

The shop, now located at 1594 South Main Street, is a temporary space while construction on other areas is underway. Once complete, the business will feature a coffee shop, guitar shop with new and used instruments, a music venue, recording spaces, and even a record pressing plant.

There will also be instruments featured built by local residents themselves.

“Harrisonburg is home to a really incredible guitar-builder Steve Showalter in Linville. Over the last few months, I built a guitar with him. So, in some way, we bring in amazing guitars from all around the world here so that people in Harrisonburg can play those guitars, but another way we want to be a service to the community at large is to feature the amazing guitar builders that are already here,” Sheppard said.

One thing that won’t change in the new beginning for Hometown Music is the appreciation for community support.

“In light of the things that our businesses have gone through in the last few years, remains this outpouring of support that just continues to help us to come back and we’re always looking for that way to repay it back to our community,” Jackson said.

You can keep up with progress on the construction and other information by visiting Hometown’s website, here.

