VSP seeking witnesses for I-81 fatal crash

(unsplash.com)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for anyone who may have seen the crash that occurred on Jan. 9 at MM 223 near Staunton.

According to the VSP, the crash occurred just after 6:00 p.m. in the southbound lane near Staunton.

The VSP says that a flatbed tractor-trailer, a standard box tractor-trailer and a 2022 white Dodge Challenger allegedly collided in the southbound lanes. The alleged impact of the crash caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail. The driver of the Dodge did not survive according to the VSP.

The tractor-trailer drivers were not injured in the crash.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation and is encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please contact the Virginia State Police at 540-623-3569 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

