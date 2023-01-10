Waynesboro sees two instances of anti-semitic vandalism

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Waynesboro dealt with some anti-semitic vandalism on Sunday night. On Monday morning swastikas were found spray painted on a mural on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA building and on a Sheetz billboard along Route 340 between Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft.

The YMCA said that it has reported the incident to the police and has talked with the artist about how to restore the mural.

The Virginia ACLU said these kinds of anti-semitic actions have become more common across the U.S. and Virginia in recent years.

“The ADL which tracks antisemitism and has been since 1979 found that last year was the highest level of incidents of any year since they’ve been tracking of anti-semitic incidents it was up something like 34 percent from the prior year,” said Mary Bauer, Executive Director of the Virginia ACLU.

Bauer said that a rise in hate speech by celebrities and politicians is contributing to the problem.

“We call on our politicians to do a whole lot better because lots of them are leading this crusade. They might not be putting swasticas on billboards but they are saying things that are filled with hate and that has to stop,” she said.

Bauer said that there are a number of steps communities can take against this kind of hate speech like bringing people together to have real dialogues about these sorts of incidents.

“I think that community members standing up and sending a clear message that this is unacceptable, that this is not what our community believes or thinks, and standing with the people who are victims of this kind of hate speech is really important,” she said.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Commission to Combat Anti-Semitism in Virginia has found that anti-semitic incidents have been on the rise in Virginia and the state has not done a good job of keeping data on these kinds of incidents in the past.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.