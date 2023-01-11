2023 scholarships now available from The Community Foundation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg-Rockingham students can apply for college funding from The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (TCFHR) from now until April 10.

The majority of scholarships give to current or former residents of Harrisonburg or Rockingham County, and scholarship funds are for tuition and related educational expenses and made directly to the educational institution. Scholarship funds are for tuition and related educational expenses and made directly to the educational institution.

Students can use an online application to apply, and by using the online system students can work on their application in their own time, save their progress, and return to submit their application.

TCFHR works with donors to establish merit based and financial aid based scholarships for high school, community college, and university students. Each scholarship expresses a deep belief in the power of education to help students achieve their academic dreams.

Interested students can go to www.tcfhr.org to learn more and apply by April 10. For questions, contact Ann Siciliano at ann@tcfhr.org or 540-432-3863.

