Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival returns to Charlottesville

Paramount Theater
Paramount Theater
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville has announced that the Shenandoah National Park Trust will present the 2023 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival on Sunday, March 5, and Monday, March 6.

For over 20 years, the Banff World Tour has visited Charlottesville to immerse the community in mountain sports, adventure, and culture through short films from around the world!

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13. and can be purchased online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.

Learn more about this year’s event at snptrust.org/banff

