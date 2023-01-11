Body found in wooded area of EBR investigated as ‘probable homicide’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a body found in a wooded area on Wednesday, Jan. 11, as a probable homicide.

Deputies said a person was found dead off Airline Highway behind a neighborhood near the fairgrounds around 9:30 a.m.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokeswoman for EBRSO, said the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and make the identification.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.