EMU names Anna Hardin as head women’s soccer coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, Eastern Mennonite University announced that Anna Hardin has been named the new head coach of the women’s soccer program.

Hardin will take the lead in Harrisonburg after spending the past five seasons at Union University, where she served as the assistant coach for the Bulldogs. At Union, Hardin coached Bryson Lee to the Gulf South Conference Women’s Soccer All-Conference second-team. Hardin also had 42 players who made the GSC Academic Honor Roll.

Hardin previously spent time at the helm of the Jackson Soccer Club along with two years as the assistant coach of the women’s soccer team at Oxford College of Emory University.

Hardin graduated from Valdosta State University in 2015 with a bachelor of fine arts in art education. As a goalkeeper, she helped lead the Blazers to the 2011 GSC National Championship final.

She will be taking over the program from Ted Erickson, who led the Royals for nine seasons.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.