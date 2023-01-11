Expect lane closures on East Market Street for a while

By Caleb Swortzel
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On East Market Street near I-81 exit 247 the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has begun conducting road work as part of the plan to replace the Route 33 east and westbound bridges over I-81.

The road work will consist of adding more lanes and stop lights, leveling the road, adding longer merging areas, adding more safety precautions, and eventually replacing the bridges over I-81.

Closures will be done periodically only shutting down one lane at a time from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A 25-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit will be enforced at all times of the day throughout the duration of the project

“That is around the clock. That helps protect the motorist and helps protect the contractors that are working out there and we do know that the Harrisonburg police have been enforcing that. So keep your speed down as you go through that work zone or any work zone for that matter. To you know keep everybody safe and help these improvements go smoothly and safely.” said Ken Slack VDOT Communications Specialist

More information on the road closures and work being done on East Market Street can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Two die in Broadway house fire
PopShelf opened Friday and Garber said it has brought a steady stream of traffic and customers...
New store brings ‘Pop’ of life to shopping in Timberville
VSP seeking witnesses for I-81 fatal crash
A school bus crash.
School bus crash under investigation
Hypodermic needles await vaccine at a clinic.
Stray cat at JMU tests positive for rabies

Latest News

CJ: CLINE
Rep. Cline to chair RSC’s Budget & Spending Task Force
Harrisonburg mulling options for Cooperative Sober Living Residence occupancy 6pm
Harrisonburg mulling options for Cooperative Sober Living Residence occupancy 6pm
Harrisonburg mulling options for Cooperative Sober Living Residence occupancy 5pm
Harrisonburg mulling options for Cooperative Sober Living Residence occupancy 5pm
Expect lane closures on East Market Street in the coming weeks
Expect lane closures on East Market Street in the coming weeks