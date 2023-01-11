Expect lane closures on East Market Street for a while

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On East Market Street near I-81 exit 247 the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has begun conducting road work as part of the plan to replace the Route 33 east and westbound bridges over I-81.

The road work will consist of adding more lanes and stop lights, leveling the road, adding longer merging areas, adding more safety precautions, and eventually replacing the bridges over I-81.

Closures will be done periodically only shutting down one lane at a time from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A 25-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit will be enforced at all times of the day throughout the duration of the project

“That is around the clock. That helps protect the motorist and helps protect the contractors that are working out there and we do know that the Harrisonburg police have been enforcing that. So keep your speed down as you go through that work zone or any work zone for that matter. To you know keep everybody safe and help these improvements go smoothly and safely.” said Ken Slack VDOT Communications Specialist

More information on the road closures and work being done on East Market Street can be found here.

