Harrisonburg basketball player nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All American Games

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 722 of the nation’s elite girls and boys high school basketball players have been nominated for the chance to shine on one of basketball’s elite stages: the McDonald’s All American Games, and one of them is from Spotswood High School.

Zoli Khalil of Spotswood High School has been nominated after putting up some amazing numbers, and she’ll find out soon if she made it to the games.

Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee, and joins a talented group of athletes who have been chosen for a chance to play in the nation’s premiere showcase.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 on NBA Today between 3-4 p.m. ET on ESPN and announced across ESPN’s various social and digital platforms.

