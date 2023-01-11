Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC looking to fill vacant positions to keep 911 operations going smoothly

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Emergency Numbers Association (NENA), 911 dispatch departments nationwide are seeing a 15%-20% turnover rate.

This has left 911 dispatch offices across the country, including the Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC with staffing shortages.

“Once you find a job you love, you never work another day in your life and that’s honestly how I feel coming in here,” Brittany Sheffer, senior communicator and trainer said.

Sheffer started as a volunteer at Bridgewater Rescue Squad but has spent the last six years handling emergencies from the other side.

“The feeling I get from being able to help somebody on a daily basis and getting the help there when they need it when it’s their worst time it’s just a great feeling,” Sheffer said.

911 operators are known as the first first responders, but in recent years the turnover rate at dispatch centers has become high.

NENA reports 911 centers across the United States take more than 240 million calls a year.

“I may take a call that is someone’s worst day but I might take six of those calls in a shift,” Christa Houff, senior communicator said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there are more than 10,900 911 operator positions opened a year throughout the country.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center is experiencing those turnover numbers like most of the country, but they have a recruitment campaign to bring new voices to the headset.

“It’s important to make sure we have the staffing because if we don’t have people behind the headsets then we don’t have people answering your emergencies,” Houff said.

HRECC is looking to hire basic communicators. This is an entry-level position for 911 dispatchers.

“Being able to be like the first person to answer the call to be able to assist and being able to know you’re getting the help there ... both ends are great but I really do love this side,” Sheffer said.

HRECC is looking for people who want to help their community and work in a fast-paced environment.

The starting salary for a 911 operator in Harrisonburg-Rockingham is about $39,000. They offer various benefits through the city of Harrisonburg.

You must be 18 or older to apply.

The recruitment campaign goes until Jan. 20 at 5 p.m.

For more information or to apply to be a 911 operator in Harrisonburg-Rockingham visit the City of Harrisonburg’s website.

