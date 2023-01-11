High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 10

High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 10
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 10(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 10

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 10.

Girls

Strasburg 56, Luray 46

Spotswood 51, Harrisonburg 17

Turner Ashby 52, Broadway 33

Buffalo Gap 64, Waynesboro 30

Stuarts Draft 35, Staunton 27

Wilson Memorial 66, Fort Defiance 57

Mountain View 50, Madison County 43

East Rockingham 50, Central 48

Boys

Riverheads 58, Liberty 50

Spotswood 75, Harrisonburg 64 (OT)

Broadway 57, Turner Ashby 27

Waynesboro 48, Buffalo Gap 45

Staunton 77, Stuarts Draft 42

Fort Defiance 47, Wilson Memorial 40

East Rockingham 49, Central 37

Strasburg 47, Luray 42

Madison County 59, Mountain View 27

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at...
Two dead after Broadway home fire
A Harrisonburg man was arrested for allegedly possessing child porn
Harrisonburg man arrested for alleged child porn possession
Cheatham played tight end for the Dukes from 2011 to 2015.
Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday
PopShelf opened Friday and Garber said it has brought a steady stream of traffic and customers...
New store brings ‘Pop’ of life to shopping in Timberville
Tractor trailer crash blocks traffic near Staunton.
Tractor trailer crash shut down southbound lanes at MM 223

Latest News

EMU names Anna Hardin as head women’s soccer coach
EMU names Anna Hardin as head women’s soccer coach
Student athlete of the week: Baylee Blalock
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Baylee Blalock
Baylee Blalock is an award-winning three-sport standout at Fort Defiance High School who helped...
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Baylee Blalock
Women in Sports: Jennifer King
Women in Sports: Jennifer King