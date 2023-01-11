High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 10
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 10.
Girls
Strasburg 56, Luray 46
Spotswood 51, Harrisonburg 17
Turner Ashby 52, Broadway 33
Buffalo Gap 64, Waynesboro 30
Stuarts Draft 35, Staunton 27
Wilson Memorial 66, Fort Defiance 57
Mountain View 50, Madison County 43
East Rockingham 50, Central 48
Boys
Riverheads 58, Liberty 50
Spotswood 75, Harrisonburg 64 (OT)
Broadway 57, Turner Ashby 27
Waynesboro 48, Buffalo Gap 45
Staunton 77, Stuarts Draft 42
Fort Defiance 47, Wilson Memorial 40
East Rockingham 49, Central 37
Strasburg 47, Luray 42
Madison County 59, Mountain View 27
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.