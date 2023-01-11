Jury hears case alleging 4 cops enabled prostitution ring

A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, began hearing testimony Tuesday in the civil trial...
A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, began hearing testimony Tuesday in the civil trial against the officers, including Edwin Roessler, the former chief in Fairfax County.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A woman who says she was lured from Costa Rica into a Virginia-based sex-trafficking ring says that a former police chief and three other officers were clients of the enterprise and allowed it to operate.

A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, began hearing testimony Tuesday in the civil trial against the officers, including Edwin Roessler, the former chief in Fairfax County. The plaintiff worked under the supervision of Hazel Sanchez, who was later convicted of running a commercial sex operation.

The woman says Sanchez forced her into prostitution and that the officers enabled her trafficking. All four officers deny any complicity in trafficking, though two officers acknowledge hiring a prostitute.

Roessler denies any connection to prostitution.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Two die in Broadway house fire
PopShelf opened Friday and Garber said it has brought a steady stream of traffic and customers...
New store brings ‘Pop’ of life to shopping in Timberville
VSP seeking witnesses for I-81 fatal crash
A school bus crash.
School bus crash under investigation
Hypodermic needles await vaccine at a clinic.
Stray cat at JMU tests positive for rabies

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 11
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 11
Stephanie Penn'z Mornin' "Rizz" - Rainin' Weather Mix Jan 11
Stephanie Penn'z Mornin' "Rizz" - Rainin' Weather Mix Jan 11
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temps just slightly above average this week
“Once you find a job you love you never work another day in your life and that’s honestly how I...
Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC looking to fill vacant positions to keep 911 operations going smoothly
EMU names Anna Hardin as head women’s soccer coach
EMU names Anna Hardin as head women’s soccer coach