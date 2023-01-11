Rep. Cline to chair RSC’s Budget & Spending Task Force

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Congressmen Ben Cline, a Republican who represents Virginia’s Sixth District containing the Shenandoah Valley, has been appointed to a leadership role on the Republican Study Committee. Cline will chair the committee’s Budget and Spending Task Force.

The RSC is the largest caucus within the Republican Conference with 175 members, it promotes a conservative agenda and its spending plan which Cline will head up is a big part of that.

“I’m honored to be leading that charge. So we’re going to be putting out a balanced budget this year that balances within ten years that promotes defense, protects the border, fights the administrative bureaucracy, protects Americans from a woke agenda, empowers individuals through work and through tax cuts, and saves medicare and social security from bankruptcy,” said Cline.

In an interview with WHSV on Wednesday Cline said he is looking forward to helping lead the charge to reign in government spending.

“Rising budget deficits and rising debt in this country are affecting the prices that families are paying across the board from fuel to food to home prices and we have to get spending under control immediately to help reduce the impact on American families,” he said.

On Tuesday the Republican Controlled House of Representatives passed a bill to rescind $71 billion in IRS funding. Cline said that was a big first step in the larger goal of slashing spending.

“It’s gonna have to be targeted toward agencies like the IRS that have really abused and politicized their operations to target hard-working American families. We need to make sure that we protect families and not bureaucrats,” he said.

Cline said that another big priority is for the House to provide more oversight of the Biden Administration.

“This administration has not had effective oversight in the past two years and we’ve seen abuses across the board. From our intelligence agencies being weaponized to a crisis at the border which is resulting in fentanyl coming in and killing kids across this country,” he said.

As for Kevin McCarthy’s lengthy three-day, 15-vote rise to the House Speakership, Cline said that as a member of the House Freedom Caucus, he was pleased with the deal that was struck with McCarthy.

“We have worked closely with Kevin McCarthy to make sure that the rules changes that were put in place are going to result in a more transparent and functioning Congress that is going to allow for more debate, more conservative legislation being brought forward. So I was pleased to be a part of that process,” he said.

Cline also touted a resolution that the House passed on Wednesday condemning vandalism against pro-life clinics and churches that have taken place across the U.S. including in the sixth district in Lynchburg.

