RHSPCA sets 2023 initiatives to ramp up adoptions

”We’ve only got so much space, we’re always adding more foster homes but there’s only so many of us here to take care of the animals.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 10, 2023
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA said 2023 has begun the same way 2022 ended -- with more and more animals being brought to the shelter.

Shelter leaders said in 2022 they had a record year for both intakes and adoptions and they are hoping to find a balance between the two this year.

“All the animals here available for adoption are already spayed, neutered and microchipped and have been tested for tick-born diseases and they are very much ready to go into their adoptive homes,” Huck Nawaz, executive director at RHSPCA said.

So, far in 2023, Nawaz said they haven’t had that many adoptions but that is to be expected coming off of the holidays.

“There’s always a need for adoptive homes for both dogs as well as cats too and for those that may not be ready to adopt just yet we are always looking for foster homes,” Nawaz said.

Nawaz said in 2023 they are starting initiatives to help the cat overpopulation and what leads to it.

“At any given point we’ve got 150-200 animals in our care, dogs and cats,” Nawaz said. “Not all of those are available for adoption but those that are are on the website.”

All adoptable animals can be found on the RHSPCA website.

”We’ve only got so much space, we’re always adding more foster homes but there’s only so many of us here to take care of the animals. So one of the major initiatives for us is to do what we can do to reduce the cat overpopulation that leads to cats and especially kittens coming into our care,” Nawaz said.

Next Monday through Saturday the RHSPCA will host an event, “New Year, New Best Friend,” where all cats and some dogs will have adoption fees of $23.

