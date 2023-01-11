Valley Program for Aging Services offering fall management and prevention class

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the CDC, around 3 million older adults are treated in emergency departments each year for injuries relating to a fall. One program will be offered starting the month to help prevent these incidents.

‘A Matter of Balance’ is an eight-week program through Valley Program for Aging Services that will be offered at three locations around the area.

The once-a-week, two-hour sessions will focus on discussing and managing the fear that many older adults have about falling.

It will also go through exercises and activities to increase strength and balance as well as any changes that can be made at home to reduce fall risk.

“How we’ve maybe started to shuffle our feet, or perhaps we’ve started looking down when we walk because we’re trying to watch where we’re going but then we’re not seeing farther ahead or our posture isn’t great anymore. And learning about how those things impact our balance and our engagement in life can then remind us to make those small changes,” Director of programs Joyce Nussbaum said.

There will be sessions at three locations in the area:

Wednesdays | January 11-March 1 | Fellowship United Methodist Church | Linville | To register call 540-615-5341

Wednesdays | January 18 - March 8 | Bridgewater Church of the Brethren | To register call 540-615-5341

Tuesdays | January 31-March 21 | Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community | Harrisonburg | To register call 540-574-3850

