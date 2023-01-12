100-year-old fulfills dream of graduating high school, receives diploma

A woman in New York has fulfilled her dream of graduating high school, even at 100 years old.
A woman in New York has fulfilled her dream of graduating high school, even at 100 years old.(Spencerport Central School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (Gray News) - A New York woman is a high school graduate at 100 years old.

According to the Spencerport Central School District, 100-year-old Pearl Neumann received her high school diploma in a memorable ceremony in December 2022.

School representatives said Neumann grew up in Spencerport but was unable to complete high school due to working on her family farm.

Neumann shared that she has been devoted to family, work, and volunteer service over the years. However, despite her successes, she regretted not receiving her diploma.

The Spencerport Central School District said Neumann fulfilled her dream of receiving her diploma and she will be included in the class of 2023 display.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Two die in Broadway house fire
PopShelf opened Friday and Garber said it has brought a steady stream of traffic and customers...
New store brings ‘Pop’ of life to shopping in Timberville
VSP seeking witnesses for I-81 fatal crash
A school bus crash.
School bus crash under investigation
Hypodermic needles await vaccine at a clinic.
Stray cat at JMU tests positive for rabies

Latest News

Police in Hawaii say officers have arrested a suspect accused of beating a 77-year-old woman...
Intruder arrested after allegedly attacking 77-year-old woman in home invasion
A computer glitch caused major cancellations.
Travelers react to FAA flight delays, cancellations
Officials search for alleged missing plane on the Shenandoah Mountain.
Officials search for possible missing aircraft
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Rain on the way