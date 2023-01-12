Boy arrested after search warrant served; schools put on lockdown

Draw Your Weather
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy is in custody after a search warrant was served in Lynchburg Thursday.

At 10:28 a.m. January 12, 2023, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street. The boy, whose age has not been released, was arrested on scene on three outstanding warrants:

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Underage possession of a firearm
  • Probation violation

As a precaution, nearby Dearington Elementary and E.C. Glass High School were placed on lockdown during the operation, according to police. Once the boy was in custody, the lockdown was lifted.

