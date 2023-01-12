Bristol man sentenced to 20 Years in prison for meth and firearms convictions

ABINGDON, Va. (WHSV) - A Bristol man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on alleged meth and firearms convictions.

This information comes from a press release sent out by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General on Jan 12.

William Everett Himes, 38, was supposedly convicted after pleading guilty in June 2021 to one count of allegedly possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crystal ice methamphetamine as well as one count of being a felon in alleged possession of a firearm. According to court documents, the charges stem from a Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office traffic stop in January 2020, where Himes supposedly fled from police and was later found to allegedly be in possession of crystal ice methamphetamine.

A loaded .45 caliber firearm and more crystal ice methamphetamine were also supposedly recovered from the front passenger seat of Himes’ vehicle, according to the press release. At the time of Himes’ arrest, he was prohibited from possession of a firearm due to prior felony alleged drug and violent crime convictions, including two 2012 felony convictions in Bristol related to methamphetamine.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.