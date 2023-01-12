Dog dies in Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says a dog died in a house fire in Roanoke Thursday morning. No other injuries were reported.

Crews say they responded just before 7:00 a.m. to the 5500 block of Green Ridge Rd.

The department says the fire was accidental and the house is a total loss.

The displaced residents of the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Salem Fire and EMS also responded to the fire. Roanoke City Police, Roanoke Gas, and Application Power were all on the scene assisting.

