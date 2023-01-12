Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Dog dies in Roanoke house fire

House fire in Roanoke.
House fire in Roanoke.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says a dog died in a house fire in Roanoke Thursday morning. No other injuries were reported.

Crews say they responded just before 7:00 a.m. to the 5500 block of Green Ridge Rd.

The department says the fire was accidental and the house is a total loss.

The displaced residents of the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Salem Fire and EMS also responded to the fire. Roanoke City Police, Roanoke Gas, and Application Power were all on the scene assisting.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Police cars are shown near the scene. The victim, 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, told her...
Teen, 14, charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend over breakup
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Virginia man gets life in prison for sex crimes involving children
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a body found in a wooded area...
Coroner’s office identifies body found in wooded area of EBR
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

Major Flooding Problems on Supinlick Ridge in Edinburg
Major Flooding Problems on Supinlick Ridge in Edinburg
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Showers tonight and turning cooler
Richmond Animal Care and Control says these two dogs were found abandoned on Wednesday night....
Abandoned dog euthanized; RACC says ‘there is no excuse for this’
(FILE)
Sentara Community Impact: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library