Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Augusta County.

According to the VSP, the crash occurred Jan. 9, at 5:55 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker, and involved three vehicles. The VSP reports that a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two tractor-trailers were traveling south on I-81 when the vehicles allegedly collided. The impact of the crash supposedly caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.

The driver of the Dodge, Ruben Valdez III, 27, of Waco, Texas, died at the scene according to the VSP.

There were no other injuries.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation and is still encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please contact the Virginia State Police at 540-623-3569 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

