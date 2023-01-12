Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP

Va police
Va police(wvir)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Augusta County.

According to the VSP, the crash occurred Jan. 9, at 5:55 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker, and involved three vehicles. The VSP reports that a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two tractor-trailers were traveling south on I-81 when the vehicles allegedly collided. The impact of the crash supposedly caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.

The driver of the Dodge, Ruben Valdez III, 27, of Waco, Texas, died at the scene according to the VSP.

There were no other injuries.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation and is still encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please contact the Virginia State Police at 540-623-3569 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Police cars are shown near the scene. The victim, 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, told her...
Teen, 14, charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend over breakup
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Virginia man gets life in prison for sex crimes involving children
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a body found in a wooded area...
Coroner’s office identifies body found in wooded area of EBR
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Two die in Broadway house fire

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Rain on the way
(FILE)
Historic Augusta County records being restored with preservation grant
An atmospheric river has been causing major problems in California
What is an atmospheric river?
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a body found in a wooded area...
Coroner’s office identifies body found in wooded area of EBR