Historic Augusta County records being restored with preservation grant

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today in a press release that his Office received a $47,687 Circuit Court Records Preservation grant to restore eight important historic records.

The grant funding will be used to restore historic deed books from 1761 to 1878.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is very pleased to have received this significant grant to restore these eight important Colonial and 19th Century deed books, and looks forward to their restoration being completed,” Landes said. “Once these important land records are restored this will allow future generations of Augusta County citizens to see these tangible pieces of history.”

The grant, which was approved by the Library of Virginia (LVA) will also allow the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office to obtain digital images of these records, ensuring future public access to the documents.

