Historic Augusta County records being restored with preservation grant

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: KOLD News 13)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today in a press release that his Office received a $47,687 Circuit Court Records Preservation grant to restore eight important historic records.

The grant funding will be used to restore historic deed books from 1761 to 1878.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is very pleased to have received this significant grant to restore these eight important Colonial and 19th Century deed books, and looks forward to their restoration being completed,” Landes said. “Once these important land records are restored this will allow future generations of Augusta County citizens to see these tangible pieces of history.”

The grant, which was approved by the Library of Virginia (LVA) will also allow the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office to obtain digital images of these records, ensuring future public access to the documents.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Police cars are shown near the scene. The victim, 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, told her...
Teen, 14, charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend over breakup
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Virginia man gets life in prison for sex crimes involving children
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a body found in a wooded area...
Coroner’s office identifies body found in wooded area of EBR
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Two die in Broadway house fire

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Rain on the way
Va police
Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP
An atmospheric river has been causing major problems in California
What is an atmospheric river?
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a body found in a wooded area...
Coroner’s office identifies body found in wooded area of EBR