JMU men’s basketball prepares to face South Alabama, looks to go 3-2 in Sun Belt

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The men’s basketball Dukes have struggled lately, dropping their last two Sun Belt matchups.

After leading the country in scoring with an average of 89.6 points per game, James Madison scored only 62 points per game during losses to Texas State and App State.

James Madison looks to flip the script when the Dukes take on South Alabama on Thursday. The Dukes are 2-2 all-time against the Cougars but these teams have not played since 1991. South Alabama is 7-9 this season including a 1-3 stint in Sun Belt action.

The Dukes will be looking for their first conference win since December when this game tips off on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

