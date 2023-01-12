JMU women’s basketball set to host App State, Dukes look to go 5-0 in Sun Belt play

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The women’s basketball Dukes have kicked off Sun Belt play on a 4-0 tear.

After a 63-54 win over Southern Miss on Saturday, James Madison has won 11 games in a row and boasts a 14-2 overall record.

The Dukes return to the court on Thursday for their next test against App State. The Mountaineers are 6-9 this season, including a 2-2 mark in Sun Belt play. JMU leads the all-time series 3-1 but these teams have not squared off since 1991.

Tip-off against App State is set for Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

