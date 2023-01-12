Lifelong county resident named Broadway’s assistant town manager

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A year ago, lifelong Rockingham County resident Cari Orebaugh joined the Town of Broadway staff as the director for marketing and development.

Now, Orebaugh has been promoted to Assistant town manager, and town manager Kyle O’Brien says there were many reasons she was a good fit for the role.

“She’s very engaged with our business community. We’ve focused on beautification, as well as not only bringing in new businesses but enhancing those that are here and she’s done a great job of that,” O’Brien said.

Orebaugh lives in Broadway with her husband and says she has always had the desire to showcase businesses in the town, as well as work on different beautification campaigns.

During her time as director for marketing and development, she says she has some memorable projects she has worked on, including the ‘Welcome to Broadway’ mural and the revitalization of the Broadway Community Market.

“A lot of brand new vendors, we had entertainment, we had foodie days, and so it was just a great project that we could work on that was a great asset for folks that live here in town but it was also great to bring folks from outside Broadway to the area on a Saturday morning so they could visit the market but also dine in our restaurants and shop at our retail stores as well,” Orebaugh said.

In addition to continuing her business development duties, Orebaugh says one of the first things she plans to do is showcase the different daily operations of town departments, such as water treatment, public works, and the police department.

