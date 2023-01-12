Officials search for possible missing aircraft

Officials search for alleged missing plane on the Shenandoah Mountain.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Crews are searching for a small aircraft that allegedly went missing on Shenandoah Mountain.

According to Flight radar, the plane supposedly left Winchester around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night. They report they allegedly lost contact with the plane around 7:10 p.m.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said they believe they know the vicinity the aircraft is in.

He said the Sheriff’s department and Rockingham Fire and Rescue have been deployed and are preparing crew to search for the alleged missing aircraft.

WHSV is working to get more details, and we will provide an update once we have new information.

