Sentara Community Impact: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County say their vision is a community where nonprofits have the resources they need to achieve their goals. The organization has lots of other initiatives including a program that ensures children in our area have the best chance at academic success with books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination library.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a free monthly book gifting program. It supports kids in our area through the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The first book children receive is “The Little Engine that Could”.

The books are addressed to the children and arrive in the mail all at no cost to the family.

“The Community Foundation incurs the cost of shipping and wholesale books, while the Dollywood foundation handles the administrative expenses,” Amanda Bomfim, director of marketing and program initiatives for TCFHR explained.

More than 2,000 children have enrolled within Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Bomfim says The program takes to around $60,000 to run each year.

“The state funds 50% of program cost from Virginia Imagination Library programs,” Bomfim said. “They did that to not only boost the programs that currently exist but they wanted to encourage nonexisting programs to start.”

To help with that other 50% Sentara Cares awarded The Community Foundation $15,000 to support the program.

“It equates to 119 children receiving books from the moment they are born up until they turn age five,” Bomfim said.

The books cover a range of topics from the love of reading and learning to self-esteem and confidence. The Community Foundation recently established a partnership with Massanutten Regional Library and plans to start a read-aloud series in mid-March.

More information on the series is coming soon but you can learn more about that and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library on the community foundation’s website or you can visit the office in downtown Harrisonburg they are open from 9-5 p.m.

