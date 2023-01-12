Showers tonight and turning cooler

THURSDAY: Scattered showers into the evening. Turning breezy for the night. Temperatures hold in the upper 40s to low 50s into the evening. A few pockets of heavy rain. It’s possible we could hear a few rumbles of thunder and if so, thunder would be loud.

Another batch of showers around midnight. Rain showers turn isolated after 2-3 am with gusty winds. Turning cool eventually late and still breezy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts to 25 mph across the area and on higher ridges and the mountains up to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: A chilly and breezy start to the day with some sunshine and temperatures rising into the 40s. Then partly sunny (more clouds) throughout the day. Snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. A few snow squalls across the Potomac Highlands for the day and even a few flurries in the Valley are possible, especially at night. Breezy as well throughout the day. Gusts to 25 mph across the area and on higher ridges and the mountains up to 40 mph. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

A cold evening, partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the 30s. Snow continues for the Alleghenies, so you may encounter some flurries elsewhere across the area. Measurable snow for the Alleghenies. Staying breezy and turning cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts to 25 mph across the area with wind gusts of up to 40 mph on the higher ridges and the mountains.

SATURDAY: A few clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Snow showers continue in the morning for the Allegheny Mountains. Elsewhere more sunshine for the day and still breezy. This is our chilly day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts to 25 mph across the area and on higher ridges and the mountains up to 40 mph. Still breezy into the evening and then winds let up late evening. Very cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start to the day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising into the 30s. Lots of sun throughout the day and cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few clouds for the evening and cold as temperatures fall back into the 30s. Partly cloudy overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and turning very pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Cloudy for the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Staying cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Starting out chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Generally cloudy throughout the day with our next system arriving. This will bring a few showers to the area but stay tuned as there likely will be changes as we get closer. Pleasantly cool for the day with highs in the low to mid 50s. A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

