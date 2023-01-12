What is an atmospheric river?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - You’ve probably heard about the flooding in California over the past few weeks and heard the term “atmospheric river.” So, what are they?

Atmospheric rivers are narrow plumes of water vapor that are up in the atmosphere. This water vapor comes from warm waters. Typically it happens when a large amount of water is evaporated in the tropics, turns into water vapor, and then catches the jet stream up in the sky. The jet stream then carries the large amount of water vapor with it.

Once this water vapor reaches above land, the land forces the water vapor higher up into the atmosphere. This water vapor then condenses. Mountain ranges greatly impact atmospheric rivers as the air is forced up mountains. Once that happens, the moisture then gets wrung out like a sponge. This then dumps several inches of rain or snow across the area affected.

As another Atmospheric River impacts the West, here's a look at the total precipitation from 12/24 - 1/10 across California. The excessive precipitation has resulted in many floods and even some mudslides, so be sure to protect yourself from the dangers presented by flooding. pic.twitter.com/2YZIwWtxQY — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 10, 2023

Strong atmospheric rivers can carry the equivalent of 7.5 to 15 times the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River!

Atmospheric rivers are not uncommon on the west coast of the US. The Pacific Northwest most commonly sees atmospheric rivers during the fall, while California sees them more in the winter.

Atmospheric rivers are actually very important to California as they are the source of a big chunk of the state’s annual precipitation. California desperately needs rain but of course, too much rain in a short amount of time can cause significant problems.

In honor of #TimelapseTuesday, here's an extended imagery loop showing the #AtmosphericRiver events that have been affecting the West Coast.



This GeoColor imagery is from @NOAA's #GOESWest satellite, and spans from Jan. 6–10, 2023. pic.twitter.com/2F0unDB4Ew — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 10, 2023

California has been seeing a series of atmospheric rivers hit the area since just after Christmas. This means California has been seeing storms that produce several inches of rain or snow (in the mountains) over and over again. This has led to the deadly flooding California is currently experiencing.

Unfortunately, California is not close to the end of this pattern as several more atmospheric rivers are poised to hit the state over the next 10 days.

