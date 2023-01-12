YMCA looks forward after antisemitic messaging graffiti vandalizes mural

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s YMCA leadership is focusing on moving forward after a mural was defaced with antisemitic symbols on Sunday night.

Waynesboro Family YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said they have the time and video footage of the individual committing the crime and entering and exiting their space.

He said he feels confident the police will do everything they need to do to locate the perpetrator. He also said that the investigation is in “the hands of the police,” and looks for ways to restore the mural and bring the community together to do it.

Cleaning is the first step for recovering the mural. Community members and local artists have reached out to help bring the mural back to its original beauty.

Fife assures that this incident will not dampen the spirits of the community nor the mission of YMCA’s organization. He wants to bring the community together and erase both the graffiti and hate that the individual tried to force on the community.

“We might make a little event out of it and bring everybody together to do the inverse of what the individual did,” Fife said. “This was trying to divide and preach hate, and we’re gonna get everyone together in solidarity and preach love.”

