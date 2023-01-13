13 cats found dead in Fishersville home

Draw Your Weather
Upon investigating, officers found the 13 cats, and some were in a freezer.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home.

Upon investigating, officers found the 13 cats, and some were in a freezer.

The investigation is still underway. No charges have been filed at this time.

