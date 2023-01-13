Harrisonburg housing expert weighs in on mortgage relief program and housing market

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Effective this week, Virginia homeowners experiencing financial hardships are now eligible to apply for up to $50,000 in mortgage relief.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin launched the relief program last year.

The amount of money available increased from $40,000 to $50,000 this week.

Local real estate experts said this allows people to stay in their homes, but they say the number of people applying for relief will not greatly impact inventory in the market.

”It just kind of is benefitting current homeowners who have a mortgage and its a relief for them, especially in the economic conditions with inflation being so high it’s just really a sense of relief for those that qualify,” Brent Loope, with the Valley Roots Team at Kline May Realty and president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors said.

For the mortgage relief program, Loope said his job was just to make sure clients knew about the program and direct them to the benefits and eligibility requirements.

”Try to direct them in the direction they needed to go in order to determine whether or not they qualify and get their application in and if they were in need of financial assistance this is kind of one of the ... you know several COVID relief programs that the government put out,” Loope said.

As for the current housing market, Loope said the beginning of 2023 is expected to look like the end of 2022.

“Buyers feel like they’re in a little bit of a better position than they have been in recent years with how chaotic the market was and how much of a seller’s market it was,” Loope said. “Interest rates on average are definitely higher than they were two years ago and so that has kind of slowed buyer activity.”

Loope said there is still a high buyer demand with low inventory in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area.

“If your home is priced right and you know it’s ready to sell you’re still gonna have some competition simply because of the number of buyers in the area still looking to purchase,” Loope said.

