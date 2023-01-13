JMU men’s basketball drops heartbreaker to South Alabama 63-62, falls to 2-3 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, James Madison men’s basketball dropped a heartbreaker to South Alabama, 63-62.

After powering past their first two Sun Belt opponent, the Dukes have now lost three straight games against conference opponents. JMU drops to 11-7 including a 2-3 stint in Sun Belt play. Terrence Edwards led the Dukes with 20 points while pulling down six boards. Tyree Ihenacho had 11 points while Julien Wooden added ten.

South Alabama outrebounded JMU 36-34. The Dukes notched 24 more points off the bench along with nine more fast break points compared to the Jaguars. However, the Dukes shot 15% on three-pointers and 39% from the field. The Jaguars hit 36% of their three-pointers while shooting 43% from the field.

The Dukes are back in action on Saturday as they host Georgia Southern at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

