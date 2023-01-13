JMU women’s basketball tops App State 73-64, stays unbeaten in Sun Belt play

Draw Your Weather
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball continued its unbeaten streak in the Sun Belt with a 73-64 win over App State.

The Dukes improve to 15-2 including a 5-0 mark in conference play. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 21 points while pulling down nine boards. Kseniia Kozlova and Jamia Hazell added 14 points each while Kozlova grabbed eight rebounds.

James Madison outrebounded App State 41-25. The Dukes shot 48% from the field while notching nine more points off the bench compared to the Jaguars.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday when they host Georgia State at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

