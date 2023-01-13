The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has been closed since September will be reopening under familiar new ownership as Melaine and Ron Copeland have purchased the restaurant from its worker-owned collective.

“We consider it a treasure I guess and it was becoming unclear about exactly what was going to happen with it. We just started realizing that maybe it was something we wanted to do again, we have the space in our lives, our children are grown, we had great times here, and suddenly it seemed like it’d be a fun thing to do,” said Ron Copeland.

The Copelands previously owned The Little Grill from 1992 to 2003 before working with its employees to establish a worker-owned collective. Now they’ve begun to establish their team and are working toward bringing back one of the Friendly City’s favorite spots.

“We want it to be the grill that everybody loves but we want them to be surprised by something on the menu, something new. We want it to be the old grill but also something new so that’s kind of what we’re using as a guiding light,” said Ron.

The Little Grill is also a place of deep personal meaning for the Copelands, it was where the couple first met. On the wall is a painted heart with the words ‘I Love You’ that Ron painted for Melanie when they were dating, years later it has never been covered up.

“Our relationship started here, our wedding party was here, all of our children have worked here. So for us personally we have a lot of deep connections to the place and when we were talking about it we thought about ‘Who are the best people we know who we love the most in the world?’ and we met them all at the Little Grill and it was like’ Wow we could meet more people like that’,” said Ron.

Since The Grill closed there has been an outpouring of support from longtime customers hoping to see it reopen.

“The Little Grill really is a treasure in the Harrisonburg community and we just wanted to see that perpetuate,” said Melaine. “I’ve always joked that I have an irrational love for the Little Grill but I’m not the only one. People who live across the country were calling and saying ‘What’s going on?’,” added Ron.

Ultimately the Copelands wanted to make sure that one of Harrisonburg’s great treasures continued.

“I didn’t want to drive by and see it not open or torn down or something and know that I could’ve done something, ya know. I just don’t know if I would’ve been able to really live with that,” said Ron.

The Copelands hope to reopen The Little Grill sometime in early spring.

