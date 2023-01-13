Major flooding concerns on bridge outside of Edinburg

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People outside of Edinburg are concerned about ongoing flooding issues on a low-water bridge over Stony Creek on Supinlick Ridge Road. They say the bridge is prone to flooding every time it rains and has been covered in water since Mid-December.

For those living nearby, it has been a big problem for years.

“Buses can’t come through here, mail can’t come through here they’ve got to turn around and go back around every time. Going to work it’s five miles extra for me especially when the roads a lot of times are impassible because nothing is done through here,” said Mary Funkhouser, who has lived in the area all her life.

People in the area said the bridge often has up to a foot of water on it and is a significant safety concern, especially in situations where time is of the utmost importance.

“If you have emergencies medical people can’t get through, as Mary says school buses can’t get through, the mail can’t get through so you’re forcing them to come all the way down and then have to drive six miles back around,” said Theresa Markiw, who lives off of Supinlick Road.

The flooding is especially a problem when it comes to children getting on and off the school bus because the stops that are supposed to be made on the far side of the bridge often can’t be reached.

“The school bus doesn’t even go down this road when the water is high. There’s a high water sign at the crossroads at the top of the road and when they see that they simply drop the children off and make them walk a mile to their house. This is a busy road, rural but busy, and the cars go by way too fast, to have little children walking down this road is very dangerous,” said Markiw.

Neighbors in the area say they’ve contacted VDOT about the problem many times over the years but that little has been done.

“They come out and put gravel and stuff down on the hills over there, that’s not the way it works. We pay taxes just like everybody else does in this county. We’re not asking for a billion-dollar bridge, we are asking to get something done to correct the problem,” said Funkhouser.

One of the primary issues with the bridge is that its culverts get stopped up, slowing the flow of water.

“The bridge is starting to be a little unstable. We understand that there may be an issue with the money and they can’t fix everything all the time but we ask them to at least clean out and fix the culverts underneath. On one side the water is at the level of the bridge even when it’s not raining or hasn’t rained in several days, on the other side it’s a few feet lower,” said Markiw.

VDOT said that the bridge has been in service for 23 years. It said that the biggest problem is that the creekbed is full of river jack and other debris which stops up the culverts. It said that the creek is heavily protected and maintenance requires environmental permitting that would make it very expensive.

VDOT said it is looking at two possible solutions. The first would involve temporarily diverting the waterway using Hofer Dams to be able to remove the river jack from both sides of the bridge. The second solution would be replacing the bridge with larger box culverts which would be even more expensive.

It said that currently there is no funding or timetable for either project.

