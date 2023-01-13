Pilot Club of Harrisonburg donates robotic pets to area memory care units

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One organization in Harrisonburg whose mission is to provide friendship and service recently donated some four-legged friends to residents at local assisted living facilities.

Through grant funding, two sets of robotic pets were purchased and donated by the Pilot Club to memory care units at Brookdale Senior Living and Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.

Although they’re not real cats and dogs, president-elect Kathy Clancey said it’s a joy to know they can still provide comfort for residents who suffer from dementia and other memory-loss issues.

“They move. The cat purrs, the dog barks; they react to you when you touch them. You know, things happen, and it’s something for the residents to interact with and make them feel better and make them happy,” Clancey said.

Clancey said the Pilot Club of Harrisonburg also provides educational materials and events for all ages on brain safety and fitness.

She added the club is always looking for new members

