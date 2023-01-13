Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Pilot Club of Harrisonburg donates robotic pets to area memory care units

Two sets of robotic pets were purchased and donated by the Pilot club to memory care units at Brookdale Senior Living and Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One organization in Harrisonburg whose mission is to provide friendship and service recently donated some four-legged friends to residents at local assisted living facilities.

Through grant funding, two sets of robotic pets were purchased and donated by the Pilot Club to memory care units at Brookdale Senior Living and Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.

Although they’re not real cats and dogs, president-elect Kathy Clancey said it’s a joy to know they can still provide comfort for residents who suffer from dementia and other memory-loss issues.

“They move. The cat purrs, the dog barks; they react to you when you touch them. You know, things happen, and it’s something for the residents to interact with and make them feel better and make them happy,” Clancey said.

Clancey said the Pilot Club of Harrisonburg also provides educational materials and events for all ages on brain safety and fitness.

She added the club is always looking for new members, and you can learn more about the Pilot club here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Va police
Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Kyle Doan, 5, is missing after he was swept away by floodwater when his mother drove across a...
Missing boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Turning cooler for the weekend
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 13
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 13
Stephanie Penn's Full Weather Forecast Jan 13 - Breezy & Drying Out Later With Some Early Showers
Stephanie Penn's Full Weather Forecast Jan 13 - Breezy & Drying Out Later With Some Early Showers
JMU men’s basketball drops heartbreaker to South Alabama 63-62, falls to 2-3 in Sun Belt
JMU men’s basketball drops heartbreaker to South Alabama 63-62, falls to 2-3 in Sun Belt