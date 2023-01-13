Proposed bill would make it a fine to leave gun in unattended vehicle

Draw Your Weather
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Democrats in Virginia are talking gun control reform as the 2023 General Assembly session is underway.

On Friday, Senate Democrats spent the morning touting a number of pieces of legislation they hope will pass.

Senate Bill 901 would create a $500 fine for those who leave a gun in an unattended vehicle.

Police could also have that vehicle towed.

Crooks stealing guns from cars is a big problem in Richmond and then those guns are used to commit violence in the city.

“Guns are getting into the wrong hands and people are dying,” said State Sen. David Marsden, D-37th District. “Right now, this is a growing trend here in the commonwealth and it’s got to stop. The law right now says guns only have to be secured in a vehicle.”

State Republicans vow to fight any more reforms and would like to repeal reforms Democrats have put in place in recent years.

