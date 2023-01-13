VDOT continues work toward Route 33 safety improvements on Shenandoah Mountain

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT is continuing to work to make road improvements to U.S. Route 33 on Shenandoah Mountain. The sharp curves along the road have made it a safety concern for years as large vehicles like tractor-trailers are sometimes unable to get around the curves and run off the road.

“They either run off the road and strike the rocks which cause them to become caught and causes a highway closure. We also have a video where one of our ambulances was following a truck and the trailer struck the rock and bounced over into the oncoming lane,” said Rick Gillespie, Pendleton County’s Emergency Services Coordinator.

Gillespie said that the Virginia side of Route 33 has long been a concern.

“It’s a safety hazard it creates stalls not only for our ambulances that are en route to and from Sentara RMH but also for the public, the people that drive back and forth to work over there, to spend their money in the businesses. The roadway needs improvement,” he said.

Gillespie said he has been in touch with VDOT over the last several months to find a solution.

“We desperately need climbing lanes to where the slow-moving trucks are not stalling the rest of the traffic. Something similar to what you see on the West Virginia side,” he said.

Gillespie credited VDOT for its responsiveness and continued efforts on the mountain. Part of its safety efforts are already underway near the top of the mountain.

“Crews from our Mt. Crawford area headquarters are addressing a particular curve there, it’s between Switzer Lake Road and the West Virginia Line and there’s a rock outcropping that makes it tough for some of the full-size tractor trailers to make that curve. Starting next week they’re gonna be working to remove that,” said VDOT Communications Specialist Ken Slack.

The rock outcropping maintenance is expected to be completed by Mid-February. VDOT has plans for a larger project that would improve the road from the bottom of the mountain up to Switzer Lake Road but it has not yet gotten off the ground.

“The project is gonna have to get a little bit shorter because we have tried twice before to get construction contracts for that project. Both times we took that project out to bid we only got one bid back and in both cases, it was much higher than it needed to be so we have kind of retooled the plans,” said Slack.

While the project will now be a half mile shorter it would still significantly improve safety on the road.

“We are gonna be making improvements to four particularly tricky curves and also installing a truck climbing lane going up the hill in the westerly direction. So the key goals of the project are going to remain intact even though we have to shorten it a little bit,” said Slack.

VDOT plans to advertise for construction bids on the project in May with the hopes that work would begin sometime in the summer.

Rick Gillespie thanked VDOT for its continued work and said he hopes that the state will take further steps to increase road safety.

“I would like to encourage Virginia to put some more money in the game so to speak and make some additional plans for additional improvements to the mountain,” he said. “A lot of our people support the businesses over there not only by purchases but by being employees to keep those businesses operating and they deserve a safe highway to come back and forth across that mountain.”

