Warmest temperature on record in January

With the warm spell we recently had to start January 2023, high temperatures were around 70 degrees, however those were not record highs. The highest temperatures ever recorded in January happened in 1932.

The setup

High pressure built in from the southern Plains and moved eastward. In addition to a large ‘southern’ high bringing in warmer air, there was an area of low pressure developing off of the Rockies. So winds ahead of this were strong out of the South/Southwest.

The surface map shows high pressure off the east coast (whsv)

The Temperatures

In January 1932, most of our weather stations at the time recorded 4 days at/+ 70° however the Moorefield weather station recorded 5 days with the warmer temperatures. Moorefield recorded two days in a row at 81/80°! The rest of the area had high temperatures in the 70s, all of which broke previous records. At the time most of our weather stations had records for about 30-40 years.

Local temperatures, January 1932 (whsv)

Impact:

Here’s a look at some of the newspaper reports from the Suffolk News-Herald and a copy of the weather record from the Moorefield Co-Op temperature station.

From the Suffolk News-Herald, NCEI Co-op Climate data (whsv)

After the warmth

After the extremely warm temperatures, mild air continued through the rest of the month while the cold air stayed locked pretty much across the west. After a couple of cooler days, mild air continued into February with the warmest high ever recorded in February. That record still stands today.

January 1932 was the warmest month on record for both Staunton and Dale Enterprise until 1950. January 1932 still remains #2 for warmest January on record.

January 1932. Warmth spread from Texas to the deep South and most of the east coast. (whsv)

