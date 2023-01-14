Cold to start the weekend

SATURDAY: A few clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Snow showers continue in the morning for the Allegheny Mountains. Elsewhere more sunshine for the day and still breezy. This is our chilly day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts to 25 mph across the area and on higher ridges and the mountains up to 40 mph. Wind chills in the 20s. Still breezy into the evening and then winds let up late evening. Very cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start to the day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising into the 30s. Lots of sun throughout the day and cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few clouds for the evening and cold as temperatures fall back into the 30s. Partly cloudy overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and turning very pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Cloudy for the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Staying cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Starting out chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Generally cloudy throughout the day with our next system arriving. This will bring a few showers to the area but stay tuned as there likely will be changes as we get closer. Pleasantly cool for the day with highs in the low to mid 50s. A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. Staying partly cloudy for the day and very pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.