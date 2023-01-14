Coldest lows on record, January 1912

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In our local history we have a couple of historic cold weather outbreaks. One of the coldest was early February 1899. The rival to that is January 1912. So how cold do you think it was?

The setup

The cold outbreak started with an Arctic front on January 9th. This front brought a few inches of snow and high wind but the bigger issue was the cold. Lows on the morning of the 10th were in the single digits. Behind that front was an even colder air mass as Arctic high pressure moves in a few days behind the front. This intense core of cold air led to two days with highs in the teens and record cold low temperatures. Many of these record lows still stand today.

This is a look at the surface analysis chart from the U.S Weather Bureau. The Arctic cold front that brought in a few inches of snow, high wind and the first round of cold air is moving off the East Coast. If you look to the far west across the Canadian Rockies, that’s the Arctic High that will move in to lead to the record cold temperatures.

The Arctic cold front had moved to the east and behind it was Arctic high pressure bringing the record cold temperatures across the country. (NWS)

On the afternoon of January 12th as the Arctic air settles in, high temperatures were only about 5-7 degrees above what the low temperature was from the morning. Then temperatures plummeted on the night of the 12th and by the morning of January 13th, lows were below zero across the area but that the coldest night was still to come.

Highs on the 13th were into the teens but at night, temperatures dropped significantly. So from this we know the sky was clear, the wind was light and the air was very dry, which is typical of a Arctic High pressure. Low temperatures on the night of the 13th and into the morning of January 14th were the coldest on record.

Coldest Lows

The coldest temperature recorded in Virginia was at our local weather station of Dale Enterprise (just outside of Harrisonburg on Rt. 33) with a low of -25°. That low is still the coldest low recorded for that weather station but it is not the coldest low for the state of Virginia anymore. The new coldest low for the state is in Pembroke, VA from January 1985 with a low of -30°. Keep in mind in 1912 the weather stations were not anywhere near as vast as they are in the modern day.

January 14th, 1912 (whsv)

Oakland in Garrett County, Maryland recorded the states all time coldest low at -40° and that record still stands today.

The Arctic cold gripped most of the country. Lows in Minnesota and North Dakota were as cold as -40° to -53°. According to the monthly weather review from the American Meteorological Society, “In the Plains states a number of mercurial thermometers broke on the account of the extreme cold.”

The Impact

According to the Recorder from Monterey, VA a report out of Lynchburg says that the Washington-Chattanooga fast train froze to the rails. “The dripping water from the pipes caught the wheels and with the temperature below zero, the train was locked so securely in the ice that it required the use of three engines to move it.”

The Harrisonburg Daily News reported, " Hardly a house in town is without damaged water pipes and damaged water systems.”

There were several deaths in the area from the extreme cold.

Here’s an excerpt from the Strasburg News Newspaper at the time:

From the Strasburg News newspaper. January 1912 (whsv)

