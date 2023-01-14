Jarred Holley joins JMU football program as cornerbacks coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, James Madison announced that Jarred Holley will be joining the football program as the new cornerbacks coach ahead of the 2023 season.

Holley joins the Dukes after spending the past two seasons as the cornerbacks coach at North Texas, where he helped lead the Mean Green to the 2022 Conference USA Championship game. Holley also helped the team secure berths into the Frisco Bowl in each of his seasons in Denton.

Previously, Holley was the safeties coach and passing game coordinator at Albany from 2018-2020. He started his coaching career at Arizona State, where he was a graduate assistant and analyst for the Sun Devils.

As a player, Holley was a four-year starting safety at Pitt, where he twice earned Big East All-Conference honors. He will be helping to guide the Dukes in their second season in the Sun Belt Conference.

