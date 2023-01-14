JMU men’s basketball prepares for Georgia Southern, looks to snap three-game losing streak

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After winning their first two Sun Belt games of the season, the men’s basketball Dukes have dropped the last three games to conference opponents.

James Madison is 11-7 overall including a 2-3 mark in Sun Belt play. The Dukes were picked to finish fourth in the conference but currently sit in the eighth spot in the standings.

JMU has a chance to flip the script on recent results when the Dukes host Georgia Southern on Saturday. The Eagles are also 11-7 on the season but boast a 4-1 record in conference action. The Eagles are coming off a 67-65 win over App State, a team that beat the Dukes 71-62 last weekend.

Tip-off against Georgia Southern is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes will also be streamed on ESPN+.

