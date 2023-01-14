Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU women’s basketball gears up for Georgia State, will play for 6-0 mark in Sun Belt

JMU women’s basketball gears up for Georgia State, will play for 6-0 mark in Sun Belt
JMU women’s basketball gears up for Georgia State, will play for 6-0 mark in Sun Belt(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU women’s basketball gears up for Georgia State, will play for 6-0 mark in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball is the only Sun Belt team to remain unbeaten in conference play heading into the weekend.

The Dukes were picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt in their conference debut. JMU currently boasts a 15-2 overall mark that includes a 5-0 stint in conference play. With this record, the Dukes occupy the top spot in the Sun Belt standings.

After a 73-64 win over App State on Thursday, James Madison is staying at home to host Georgia State on Saturday. The Panthers are 8-10 overall including a 2-3 mark in conference action. JMU has never lost to Georgia State, entering the weekend with a 12-0 all-time record against the Panthers. However, these teams have not met for ten years.

Tip-off against Georgia State is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Fans can follow the Dukes on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Va police
Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP
crime scene
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

JMU men’s basketball prepares for Georgia Southern, looks to snap three-game losing streak
JMU men’s basketball prepares for Georgia Southern, looks to snap three-game losing streak
JMU men’s basketball drops heartbreaker to South Alabama 63-62, falls to 2-3 in Sun Belt
JMU men’s basketball drops heartbreaker to South Alabama 63-62, falls to 2-3 in Sun Belt
JMU women’s basketball tops App State 73-64, stays unbeaten in Sun Belt play
JMU women’s basketball tops App State 73-64, stays unbeaten in Sun Belt play
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 10
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, January 12