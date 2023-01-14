JMU women’s basketball gears up for Georgia State, will play for 6-0 mark in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball is the only Sun Belt team to remain unbeaten in conference play heading into the weekend.

The Dukes were picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt in their conference debut. JMU currently boasts a 15-2 overall mark that includes a 5-0 stint in conference play. With this record, the Dukes occupy the top spot in the Sun Belt standings.

After a 73-64 win over App State on Thursday, James Madison is staying at home to host Georgia State on Saturday. The Panthers are 8-10 overall including a 2-3 mark in conference action. JMU has never lost to Georgia State, entering the weekend with a 12-0 all-time record against the Panthers. However, these teams have not met for ten years.

Tip-off against Georgia State is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Fans can follow the Dukes on ESPN+.

