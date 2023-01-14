JMU women’s basketball sneaks past Georgia State 62-57, jumps to 6-0 in Sun Belt

JMU women’s basketball sneaks past Georgia State, jumps to 6-0 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball topped Georgia State 62-57, staying unbeaten in Sun Belt play in its conference debut.

The Dukes improve to 16-2 including a 6-0 mark in conference play. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 18 points while pulling down seven boards. Steph Ouderkirk added 13 points and six boards while shooting 4-for-6 on three-pointers.

James Madison outrebounded Georgia State 39-35. The Dukes shot 42% from the field while notching four more second chance points compared to the Panthers.

The Dukes return to the court on Thursday when they host Georgia Southern at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

