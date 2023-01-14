Virginia Scenic Railway rides success into expansion ideas

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway is up, running, and ready for the ride of a smooth season.

Tickets sold out when Santa Claus came to town, but President Steve Powell already sees how much of a hit the VSR is since opening last summer.

“We’ve sold over 80 percent of the tickets; there’s a few left. We’ve got a new season coming up this spring where we’ll be offering some more rides. They’ll go on sale soon and be able to have some more adventures here in the Virginia mountains,” Powell said.

Some travelers enjoy the scenic railway because of their train experience with Amtrak. The three-hour, round-trip excursion has the public all aboard for the expected enjoyment.

“We’re going through the Blue Ridge Mountains, we have dinner, we have a nice seating area, I’ve got my friends here with me, my wife with me and it’s just a lot of fun,” first-time passenger Bobby Whitescarver said.

Ideas to expand features are underway as the railway becomes a Queen City favorite.

“People don’t get the perspective of what the engineer sees, but he has a big view in front of him. We’re thinking about getting some video footage, so they can see what the engineer sees when they go down the track,” Powell said.

Powell says most scenic railways operate on more deserted tracks, but this train is sharing with several Amtrak routes.

The Virginia Scenic Railway runs at 25 miles per hour and is one track closer to expanding its travels with more cars and destinations.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.