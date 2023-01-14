Why do people get tattoos on Friday the 13th?

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Friday the 13th is known to be superstitious. One of the beliefs is that it is good luck to get a tattoo.

Hessom’s Ink, like other tattoo shops, uses the day to build community while slashing prices.

The tattoo parlor holds the tradition for people to get flash designs tattooed on for just $25. The Friday the 13th discount helps first-timers experience getting tatted.

The number 13 is considered to be a symbol of good luck in the tattoo world. Owner Brett Hessom says the unofficial holiday holds multiple motivations for why people get inked.

“They find mixed meanings in Friday the 13th, A lot of people look at it as Good luck and a lot of people look at it as bad luck. Every time we do one of these, I get a lot of clientele that we’ve never even seen in the building before so it definitely spreads out. The community comes out and supports it real heavy — it’s nice,” Hessom said.

Some consider the day unlucky, but it is one of the busiest of the year for tattoo parlors.

Hessom’s Ink plans to continue the tradition for the next Friday the 13th, which lands in October.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.