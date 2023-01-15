Draw Your Weather
Chilly but sunny for Sunday

Temperatures rebound next week
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Lots of sun throughout the day and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clear and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Staying clear overnight and very cold once more with lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Gaining more clouds for the afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Cloudy and chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Cloudy with a few showers arriving for the overnight. Cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start the day with a few showers early. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower possible. Pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few clouds for the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Partly cloudy overnight and chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Plenty of clouds for the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Scattered showers arrive after midnight. Chilly overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy to start the day with scattered showers. Chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Scattered showers persist throughout the day into the evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chilly with temperatures in the 40s for the evening, drying out overnight. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

