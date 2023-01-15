Draw Your Weather
Girl Scouts add internet business to cookie season

”We use the money for what we do like arts and crafts because sometimes it costs and we don’t have enough money,” Cecilia, a member of the Girl Scouts said.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Skyline Council of Girl Scouts can be found selling their famous cookies up and down the western part of the Commonwealth.

The Girl Scouts have added a new learning aspect to cookie season.

“Raspberry Rally you can only order it online right now,” Kelly, a member of the Girl Scouts said.

Troop leaders said it’s to help the girls run an online business as social media becomes more prominent each day.

”We use the money for what we do like arts and crafts because sometimes it costs, and we don’t have enough money,” Cecilia, a member of the Girl Scouts said.

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Girl Scouts said they enjoy cookie season because it allows them more time with friends and family.

“I get to sell Girl Scout Cookies and my dad gets to come with me,” McKenzie said.

Girl Scouts will be selling cookies until March 31st.

To order Raspberry Rally or any other flavors online visit the Girl Scouts website or a local business where they are stationed.

