Hundreds turn out for robotics tournament at Albemarle High School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle High School hosted a robotics tournament Sunday, January 15.

More than 40 teams from Virginia and Maryland participated in the event, bringing hundreds to AHS to compete and support each other.

Teams were scored based on the robots putting cups on different poles.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.