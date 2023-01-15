Draw Your Weather
Hundreds turn out for robotics tournament at Albemarle High School

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle High School hosted a robotics tournament Sunday, January 15.

More than 40 teams from Virginia and Maryland participated in the event, bringing hundreds to AHS to compete and support each other.

Teams were scored based on the robots putting cups on different poles.

